Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

