Barclays Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$47.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

TMX Group Stock Performance

X opened at C$44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.24 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

