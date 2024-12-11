Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.25.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

