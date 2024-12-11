Barclays Increases Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target to $16.00

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BZ opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

