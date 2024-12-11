Barclays Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $66.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $1,397,034.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,108,653. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $1,908,856 in the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in StepStone Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

