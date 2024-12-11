Barclays Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $63.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

