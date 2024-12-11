BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,607 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TBBB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

