Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,702 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,132,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 247,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

