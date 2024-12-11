Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

