Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.67%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.