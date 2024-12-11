Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,242 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

