Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,380 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $753,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $291,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

