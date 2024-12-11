Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,750 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

