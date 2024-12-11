Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 264.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $401.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $413.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

