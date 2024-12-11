Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

