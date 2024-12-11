Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,566,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $208.26.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

