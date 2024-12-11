Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:SLF opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.621 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

