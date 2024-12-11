Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.83.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

