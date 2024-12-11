Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

