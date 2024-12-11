Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 2,475 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

