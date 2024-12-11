Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24,375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,891,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $110,663,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $86.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

