Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 12,341.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,554 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 7.3 %

PACB stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

