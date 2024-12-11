Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $207,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

