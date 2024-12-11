Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $249,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $402,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 30.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This represents a 24.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

