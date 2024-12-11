Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $268,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 504.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

