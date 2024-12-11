Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $274,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

