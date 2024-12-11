Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after buying an additional 916,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after buying an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,879,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,468,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

