Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IQVIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IQV opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.