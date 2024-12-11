Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0 %

CP stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

