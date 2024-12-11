Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 162.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of IEX opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

