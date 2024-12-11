Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 188,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

