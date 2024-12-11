Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 108,122 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 40,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,858.86. This trade represents a 11.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $812.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

