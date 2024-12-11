Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 11,248 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

PRVA opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

