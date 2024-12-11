Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $3,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

