Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

