Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,233 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,903,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.14 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.00.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
