Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,305 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CAE Stock Up 0.3 %

CAE opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

