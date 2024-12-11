Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,327 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.