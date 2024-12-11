Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 647 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $361.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

