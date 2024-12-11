Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $171,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

