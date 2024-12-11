Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

