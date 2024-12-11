Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

