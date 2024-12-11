Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $529,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after buying an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after buying an additional 1,422,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

