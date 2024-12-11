Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 162,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

