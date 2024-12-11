Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

