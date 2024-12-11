Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 370,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

