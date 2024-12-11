Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.