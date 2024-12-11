Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 400,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,891,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

