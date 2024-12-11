Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

