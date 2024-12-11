Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 52.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 230.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.46. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.